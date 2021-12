At the invitation of Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, Masadykov traveled to the Iranian capital of Tehran for a three-day visit to meet and hold talks with political and security officials of the country.

On the sidelines of the 3rd Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in the Indian capital of Delhi in November, Ali Shamkhani met and exchanged views with his Kyrgyz counterpart Marat Imankulov.

MP/FNA14000913000510