Shamkhani to attend 3rd India meeting on regional security

The Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani will take part in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan which will be hosted by India on 10th November.

The New Delhi meeting, which will be attended by secretaries and national security advisers from Iran, Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, will discuss the latest security developments in the region.

The Iranian capital of Tehran hosted the first meeting of such a regional meeting in 2018 the attendees discussed Afghanistan.

Tehran also hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of regional countries on Afghanistan earlier this month.

