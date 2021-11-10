India PM tells Shamkhani he hopes to meet Iran president

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, who has traveled to India to attend the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning.

In the meeting, which was attended by a group of heads of participating delegations at the Delhi meeting, Shamkhani said, "This meeting, which was initiated by Iran, has continued with success."

The SNSC secretary pointed to the need to achieve the goals set by the leaders of Iran and India in bilateral relations and stressed the importance of Iranian Chabahar port in regional relations and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Shamkhani said that the reality on the ground in Afghanistan after 20 years of US occupation shows the country is in a dire situation and that the plight of the Afghan people has complicated the situation in the region.

Shamkhani stressed the need to resolve the Afghanistan issue within the framework of the regional security meeting.

The Indian Prime Minister Modi thanked the delegations for their participation amid the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan while stressing the need for collective work and cooperation.

The Indian prime minister described terrorism as a pain shared by the entire region and expressed hope that he would meet with Iranian President Ayatollah Raeisi as soon as possible.

