Tehran to restart fuel exports to Afghanistan

The head of the Iran-Afghanistan chamber of commerce in Herat Province of Afghanistan pointed to the rise in oil products price in Afghanistan, adding that with the resumption of fuel exports as of next week, prices will decline.

He declared that during the negotiations with Iranian officials, it has been mutually agreed the exports of oil and gas from Iran will resume.

In Afghanistan, Petroleum products and foodstuff prices have witnessed a sharp increase in a way that the petrol prices to hit 80 Afghani per liter and liquid gas to reach 88 Afghani per kilogram.

According to statistics released by the Iranian research and consulting institute in the field of oil and gas, Iran has exported an estimated amount of 400,000 tons of fuel between May 2020 to May 2021.

Abdul Samad Rahmati, an Afghan economic expert said that Iranian goods including clothing, food and construction material are popular products with the Afghan people.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman Taliban interim government in Afghanistan said in September that important agreements had been reached during a meeting between a delegation from Iran and the Taliban on economic issues and on the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Mujahid added that agreements will be active 24/7 to accelerate trade between Iran and Afghanistan through the Dogharoon border crossing which is called the Islam Qala border town on the Afghan side of the border

The Taliban spokesman further said that the two sides agreed Iran develop roads in eight Afghan provinces and develop Herat customs in order to improve trade and economic transactions.

