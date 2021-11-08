US needs to work with Russia, China and Iran on Afghanistan

According to Sputnik Arabic-language website, Thomas West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, said Monday that his country believes it should work with Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan.

The US diplomat added Washington is preparing for a new round of talks with the Taliban but no date has been set for the talks yet.

The diplomat is also going to visit Russia, Pakistan and India soon.

West will be in Moscow on November 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed, according to the Sputnik telegram channel in English.

Meanwhile, he added, the United States has no serious plans to re-open its embassy in Kabul.

