  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2021, 7:45 PM

US diplomat:

US needs to work with Russia, China and Iran on Afghanistan

US needs to work with Russia, China and Iran on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The new US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has said that his country needs to work with Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iran as well as Central Asian countries on Afghanistan.

According to Sputnik Arabic-language website, Thomas West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, said Monday that his country believes it should work with Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan.

The US diplomat added Washington is preparing for a new round of talks with the Taliban but no date has been set for the talks yet.

The diplomat is also going to visit Russia, Pakistan and India soon. 

West will be in Moscow on November 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed, according to the Sputnik telegram channel in English.

Meanwhile, he added, the United States has no serious plans to re-open its embassy in Kabul.

KI/5347070

News Code 180515
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180515/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News