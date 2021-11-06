Iran to participate in India-hosted summit on Afghanistan

India will host the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi on November 10. According to sources, the NSA-level meeting will be chaired by Ajit Doval.

Two earlier meetings in this format have been held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third meeting in India could not be held earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Times of India reported.

According to sources, there has been an overwhelming response to India's invitation. Several countries including Russia and Iran have confirmed participation in the meeting, in which, not just Afghanistan's immediate land neighbors are invited but also Central Asian countries are invited.

Invitations have been extended to China and Pakistan too, and formal responses are awaited. However, Pakistan has indicated through the media that it will not attend.

RHM/PR