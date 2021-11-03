  1. World
ISIL claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hospital

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – ISIL terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack against a military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for Tuesday's terrorist attack in Kabul which left many casualties.

Two powerful explosions and the sound of gunfire were heard near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday.

"A suicide bomb attack took place in a 400-bed hospital next to the Ministry of Public Health", the eyewitness said, adding that shots were fired after the blast.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city and witnesses said at least two helicopters were flying over the area.

This terrorist attak attack against Kabul military hospital left at least 25 dead and 50 injured.

ISIL has carried out at least three terrorist attacks on civilians in Kabul, Kunduz, and Kandahar in recent weeks, killing about 200 people and wounding nearly 300 others.

Marzieh Rahmani
