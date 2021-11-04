Taliban delegation to visit Iran to discuss scientific coop.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Taliban acting minister for higher education, made the remarks during a meeting with Bahador Aminian, Iran's ambassador to Kabul.

A delegation from the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education would travel to Iran to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries and discuss scholarship positions for Afghan refugees in Iran, the acting minister said.

Haqqani added that during the visit, the delegation will work jointly with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on scholarships, education etc.

The Taliban official further appreciated the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Afghanistan in the field of higher education.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Afghanistan, Bahador Aminian, for his part said during the meeting that Iran will share its experiences in the field of higher education with Afghanistan.

