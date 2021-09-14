Putin holds meeting with Syrian President Assad

Russian President hosted his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in Kremlin on an unannounced visit to Moscow, Sputnik reported.

“I am very glad to welcome you to Moscow again. And first of all, I would like to congratulate you on your recent birthday,” Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

"And, of course, in a personal format - with a very good result of the presidential elections. The results indicate that people trust you and, despite all the difficulties of previous years and the tragedies of previous years, they still associate the process of recovery and return to a normal life with you," the Russian president said.

"Our two armies, the Russian and the Syrian have achieved significant results not only in the liberation of the occupied territories seized by militants and in the destruction of terrorism, but also facilitated the return of refugees who were forced to leave their homes, to leave their homeland," Assad said.

"Considering the fact that international terrorism knows no borders, and spreads like an infection throughout the world, our armies, I can state, have made a huge contribution to protecting all mankind from this evil," Syria's president added.

ZM/PR