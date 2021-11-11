Iran reacts to improvement in Syria-Arab states relations

"It is natural that the United States should be concerned about the development of friendly and regional relations between the Arab countries and Syria, because this development not only suggests the repair of differences among the Arab countries but also would have unpleasant consequences for Washington such as the defeat of its malign plots and the failure of the Zionist regime in creating sedition and isolating Arab states one after another," Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This defeat intensifies as more Arab countries approach Syria," Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh further emphasized that strengthening the relations between Syria and the Arab countries will be in the interest of both sides and even those countries will benefit from these relations more than Syria.

The Iranian spokesman added, "Syria has always been one of the most important and influential Arab countries in the region."

He also noted that reviving Syria's role in the region will lead to growth and dynamism in the region.

The UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan traveled to Damascus as a sign of rapprochement to the Assad government for the first time since 2011 on Tuesday and met with President Bashar Assad.

