Iran oil minister meets with Venezuela FM in Tehran

The visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez and his accompanying delegation went to the Iranian Oil Ministry in Tehran and held a meeting with Oil Minister Javad Owji there.

After the meeting with the Venezuelan delegation Oil Minister Javad Owji said,"In this meeting, the two countries emphasized on expanding and promoting cooperation in the energy field."

According to the news service of the Iranian Oil Ministry (SHANA), prior to meeting with the oil minister, the Venezuelan foreign minister announced in a joint press conference with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, that a joint Iranian-Venezuelan Economic Commission would be held in Tehran before the end of the current year.

