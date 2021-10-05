  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2021, 9:51 AM

Iran, Venezuela FMs hold phone call to discuss cooperation

Iran, Venezuela FMs hold phone call to discuss cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia held a telephone conversation on Monday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia in a telephone conversation consulted on the latest status of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

The two top diplomats also stressed the need to pursue agreements and prepare a roadmap for bilateral relations, as well as finalizing the details of economic cooperation projects during the upcoming visit of the Venezuelan foreign minister to Tehran, which will take place in the near future.

KI/spox

News Code 179384
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179384/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News