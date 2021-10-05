Iran, Venezuela FMs hold phone call to discuss cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia in a telephone conversation consulted on the latest status of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

The two top diplomats also stressed the need to pursue agreements and prepare a roadmap for bilateral relations, as well as finalizing the details of economic cooperation projects during the upcoming visit of the Venezuelan foreign minister to Tehran, which will take place in the near future.

KI/spox