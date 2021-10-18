Iran determined to expand ties with Latin American countries

President Ebrahim Raeisi received visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Felix Plasencia for a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

"Latin America, especially Venezuela, is one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran's economic diplomacy, and we are determined to develop our relations with these countries," President Raeisi said.

Iran is determined to develop its relations with Latin American countries, he stressed.

The president added, "With a long-term cooperation program between the two countries, there is a clear prospect for expanding and deepening relations."

Referring to the visit of the Venezuelan President to Tehran in the near future, Raeisi said that during this visit new steps will be taken for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister for his part said, "The two friendly countries of Iran and Venezuela are united against the hegemonic powers and those who want to harm the independence of these two countries,"

Venezuelan FM called Iran an important and influential country in the regions, saying that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, along with Iran, is committed to defending multilateralism and countering the US intervention.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Felix Plasencia arrived in Tehran to meet with Iranian high-ranking officials on Monday.

He met with Iranian President Raeisi following his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

