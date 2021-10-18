  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2021, 11:42 AM

Iran, Venezuela FMs meet in Tehran to discuss relations

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia held a meeting in Tehran on Monday morning.

 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his visiting Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia held a meeting at the Iranian Foreign Ministry compound in Tehran on Monday morning.

Their meeting is followed by a joint press conference, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Prior to the meeting with the Iranian counterpart, Plasencia met with President Ebrahim Raeisi.

After meeting with Amir-Abdollahian, the Venezuelan foreign minister will also meet with the Speaker of Iranian parliament, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, as well as the Vice President for Economic Affairs, Mohsen Rezaei.

