Iran, Venezuela FMs meet in Tehran to discuss relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his visiting Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia held a meeting at the Iranian Foreign Ministry compound in Tehran on Monday morning.

Their meeting is followed by a joint press conference, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Prior to the meeting with the Iranian counterpart, Plasencia met with President Ebrahim Raeisi.

After meeting with Amir-Abdollahian, the Venezuelan foreign minister will also meet with the Speaker of Iranian parliament, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, as well as the Vice President for Economic Affairs, Mohsen Rezaei.

