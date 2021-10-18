Iran to stand by Venezuela in economic development field

Mohsen Rezaei Vice-President for Economic Affairs made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Venezuela in the field of economic development.

Iran and Venezuela are determined to continue their economic cooperation, he said, adding that Tehran and Caracas proved that the will of nations is higher than the will of superpowers and cooperation between the two countries can be a model for other friend countries.

Emphasizing that the two countries are ready to take giant steps together in the construction field, Mohsen Rezaei said that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in improving the level of its interactions with Venezuela in the field of export of technical and engineering services, construction of refineries and petrochemical complexes, extraction of oil, production of steel and other industrial and mining fields.

Venezuelan foreign minister, for his turn, said that the two governments of Iran and Venezuela are committed to support each other in international arena and added that the agreement to hold a meeting of Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries by the yearend is one of the most important achievements of this trip.

Personally, "I will follow up implementation of the agreements concluded between the two countries in line with developing relations between Iran and Venezuela," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia added.

