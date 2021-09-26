Venezuelan gov., opposition to hold talks in Mexico

"We have come to the beautiful and hospitable land of Mexico to defend the truth and dignity of Venezuela. Wait for news from us," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.

The aim would be the return of "stolen assets" that belong to the Venezuelan people, Rodriguez told reporters in Venezuela in a statement.

The first round of talks occurred in August and the second in early September, also in Mexico.

On the one hand, the Venezuelan government is seeking to ease the pressure of sanctions on the country, and on the other, the opposition is seeking electoral concessions and what they describe as "transparency in the conduct of elections."

Since 2017, the opposition has not participated in any electoral process, claiming that the country does not have the conditions to have "free, fair, and verifiable" elections.

