106% rise in operating income of Shiraz Petchem Plant

Shiraz Petrochemical Company announced the unaudited financial statements of the first 6 months of the year, according to the news service of the Iranian Oil Ministry Shana.

In the first 6 months of this year, the company had an operating income of 53,000 billion rials compared to the same period last year, which shows an increase of 106 percent. The company has earned a net profit of 21,000 billion rials during the same period.

Accordingly, Shiraz Petrochemical Company has realized a profit of 4,086 Rials per share in the first 6 months of 1400, which has increased by 83% compared to the same period last year.

The plant’s petrochemical output amounted to 1,759,643 tons of various products, including 840,000 tons of urea.

KI/SHANA