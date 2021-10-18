Iran, Venezuela stress backing private sector to develop coop

Visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the visiting the two sides stressed the need to support private sectors of the two countries in line with developing bilateral cooperation.

Stating that there are common goals between nations and governments of two countries of Iran and Venezuela, Ghalibaf added that political relations between the two countries are at a good level, so, officials of the two countries must try to boost economic relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian Parliament Speaker pointed to the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting US sanctions and said that it is the duty of governments and parliaments of the two countries to pave suitable ways for both public and private sectors of the two countries to cooperate with each other in the fields of tourism, agriculture, technical services and engineering.

Venezuelan foreign minister, for his part, pointed to his mission to develop and expand ties between Iran and Venezuela and said, “The will of Venezuelan authorities is to further develop relations between the two countries in various fields, so we hope that parliament speakers of the two countries will meet each other in very near future.”

Venezuela is interested in strengthening economic relations between the two countries, Plasencia said, adding, “For this reason, we intend to hold a meeting of Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Venezuela in coming months in order to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.”

