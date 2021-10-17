  1. Politics
Oct 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

Gharibabadi appointed as Sec-Gen of Iran's Human Right Office

Gharibabadi appointed as Sec-Gen of Iran's Human Right Office

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

In a decree issued by Head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office, said Iranian Judiciary Spokesman Zabihullah Khodaeian on Sunday. 

Gharibabadi has replaced Ali Bagheri Kani who was the Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

In a decree, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as the deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Kazem Gharibabadi was Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations and Permanent Representative of Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

ZZ/5329895

News Code 179784
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179784/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News