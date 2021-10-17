Gharibabadi appointed as Sec-Gen of Iran's Human Right Office

In a decree issued by Head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office, said Iranian Judiciary Spokesman Zabihullah Khodaeian on Sunday.

Gharibabadi has replaced Ali Bagheri Kani who was the Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

In a decree, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as the deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Kazem Gharibabadi was Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations and Permanent Representative of Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

