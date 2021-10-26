Human rights become political tool: Gharibabadi

In his reaction to the recent report of Special Rapporteur to the United Nations on the situation of human rights in Iran, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Secretary-General of Human Rights Office said that as the world suffers from injustices resulting from behavior and policies of Western countries and the United States, presenting a report on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which itself was a victim of human rights violation as a result of the actions of such countries, is a completely political and deflective move.

Unfortunately, human rights have become a political tool to put pressure on independent and developing countries such as Iran, he added.

While criticizing the silence of staunch defenders of human rights in the face of terrorist acts against the Iranian nation and its scientists as well as cruel and oppressive sanctions that are considered gross violations of human rights, he called for addressing such violations of international law and human rights by Western countries and the situation of human rights in those states.

Gharibabadi called the report of the Special Rapporteur of the United Nations on the situation of human rights in Iran ‘completely biased and politically motivated report’ that deliberately ignores widespread progress in various areas of human rights.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is always moving towards the promotion and improvement of principles of human rights and this is due to religious teachings and not to international requirements or political reports, he added.

