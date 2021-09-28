Iran’s beyond safeguards coop. with IAEA ‘voluntary’

In a reaction to the illegal request of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kazem Gharibabadi Iran’s Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reiterated that Iran’s cooperation with IAEA on beyond safeguards is voluntary and continued cooperation of the country with IAEA depends on its conduct in relevant issue.

If IAEA wants to implement supervision activity, it must act responsibly and explicitly condemn the terrorist attacks on Iran's technical centers, he emphasized.

If the United States and its Western allies want IAEA to continue its monitoring activities on Iran’s nuclear sites, they must prevent terrorist acts of the Zionist regime, Gharibabadi added.

Islamic Republic of Iran has taken appropriate reciprocal action against the terrorist acts of Zionist regime, but Iran’s responses to the acts of sabotage of Zionist regime do not negate others to dodge their responsibility such as IAEA, he underlined.

He went on to say that expectation of IAEA and Western governments to limit Iran's enriched uranium reserves is merely political, adding that every country enjoys the right to enrich uranium if that country does not use it in military projects to produce bombs.

Activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely peaceful and do not conflict with its obligations under JCPOA, he continued.

Following the enactment of the Strategic Action Act to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian Nation at Iranian Parliament, IAEA has no access beyond ‘safeguards’ in country’s nuclear sites, Iran IAEA ambassador added.

MA/5315763