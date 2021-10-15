Gharibabadi questions IAEA's silence on Israel nuclear prog.

Despite condemning the attack on the countries' nuclear facilities, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi refused to name the perpetrators of the act of sabotage on Iran's nuclear facilities, saying he had no duty to speak on the matter.

These remarks and the reason for Grossi's silence on the Zionist regime's nuclear program provoked the reaction of Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations.

"What is the advantage of being both an NPT member and fully implementing the Agency’s safeguards? How could one see the IAEA as a serious, professional and impartial partner when it does not pursue evenly and justly the implementation of its safeguards regime for all its members?," wrote Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Friday.

"Silence and negligence about Israel’s nuclear program send a negative message to the NPT members that “being a member equals accepting the robust verifications while being outside the Treaty means to be free from any obligation and criticism, and even be rewarded”?!," he added.

In response to a question about why IAEA has spent so much time talking about Iran's nuclear program and not about Israel's nuclear program, Rafael Grossi in an interview with Energy Intelligence said, "Well, there is a very clear reason. Our relation with Israel is based on the one that you have with a country that is not a party to the NPT. Israel never signed the treaty. ... I'm not judging if this is good or bad. I hope they would because I believe in the universality of this treaty, but instead, they have a decision not to do that. But when you have a country that doesn't do that, the degree of inspection that we have is limited to whatever they declare. And we have a couple of places where we go and verify. In the case of Iran, Iran, like most countries in the world, is a party to the NPT, and from that legal status, you will derive a number of obligations that they have. Not political gestures, but legal obligations that they have. Hence our much bigger role — not only in Iran but in all the other 192 state parties to the NPT."

