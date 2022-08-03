Europeans not taken any step to remove anti-Iran sanctions

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is the Vice-President of the Judiciary for International Affairs and the Secretary-General of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks on the IRIB TV program on Tuesday.

As Alena Douhan, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights acknowledged in her presser in Iran recently, "Sanctions have affected all aspects of the human rights of the Iranian people," Gharibabadi said, pointing out that the Europeans have not taken the smallest step regarding the removal of the oppressive US sanctions.

Referring to Iran's 25000 victims of terrorism, the Iranian judicial official condemned the western countries for harboring anti-Iran terrorist groups.

He said good cooperation has been made between Iran and Iraq's judicial systems regarding the Maj. Lt. Gen General Qassem Soleimani assassination case.

