Zionists forces invade West Bank, arrest 7 Palestinians

The Series of Zionists hostile actions against the Palestinians still continue in different parts of the occupied land and territories. In this regard, the Zionist army attacked the city of Nablus in West Bank, according to Al-Ahd News.

The report said that a fierce clash took place between Zionist forces and Palestinian citizens following a brutal attack launched by Zionist forces on occupied al-Quds. The Zionists detained seven Palestinians during the clashes.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups condemned the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in occupied al-Quds and West Bank. The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in its statement that it was monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine as well as the efforts of Israeli officials to impose new conditions on the Palestinians.

