At least 32 killed in Shia mosque blast in Kandahar (+VIDEO)

A blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar killed at least 32 people and injured at least 45 others on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported.

An eyewitness told the AFP news agency he heard three blasts, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash themselves.

Hospital sources told Al-Jazeera they were inundated with patients, and that based on the number of increasing intakes, they feared a high casualty toll.

According to reports, the explosion was staged by a suicide attacker; multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported.

Photographs posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the bloody floor of the mosque.

The blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque, according to reports. The Imam Bargah mosque with the capacity of 4,000 worshipers is among the biggest mosques in Kandahar.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shia brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded. Special forces of the Islamic Emirate have arrived in the area to determine the nature of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice," Taliban official Qari Sayed Khosti wrote in a tweet.

The blast came a week after an explosion at another Shia mosque in Afghanistan's province of Kunduz. At least 46 people were killed and 143 others injured in the blast; ISIL claimed responsibility.

This item is being updated...

