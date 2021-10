ISIL Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Eidgah Great Mosque in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Sunday, Russia Today reported.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the blast yesterday, saying that civilians have been targeted.

The blast was said to have taken place concurrent with the funeral of Zabihullah Mujahid's mother.

According to Al Jazeera, 12 people were killed and 32 others were injured in the incident.

