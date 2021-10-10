Iran offers to help Afghanistan with injured in Kunduz blast

In a message of condolence on Sunday, Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Bahram Einollahi expressed his ministry's readiness to provide help and medical services to the people who were injured in a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz recently.

The Iranian minister condemned the terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan and expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and injured.

Einollahi also called on international bodies and Afghanistan authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident and help the survivors of the tragic incident.

The minister also declared that the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready, if necessary, to help Afghanistan with treating the injured in cooperation with the Red Crescent Society and other medical service providers.

