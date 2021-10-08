Dozens killed, injured in mosque explosion in Afghanistan

According to reports, the attack took place at about 13:30 local time; a large crowd of people had gathered for Friday prayers. According to preliminary data, the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device while inside a religious building, Sputnik reported.

AFP quoted Taliban officials as saying the blast took place in a Shia mosque.

According to some reports, 100 people had been killed and more than 200 were injured.

According to the eyewitness, several people were taken to a hospital.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, an explosion occurred near the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul. 12 people were killed in the blast, while 32 were injured. Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

