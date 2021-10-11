  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2021, 12:40 PM

Iran to dispatch medical aid to Afghanistan’s Kunduz

Iran to dispatch medical aid to Afghanistan’s Kunduz

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul announced sending of some medicines and medical aid to help the injured and families of martyrs of the terrorist attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

Following the recent explosion in Kunduz Mosque in Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran said that it will send medicine and medical items to Kunduz province to help the injured and families of victims of this tragic incident.

Iranian Embassy in Kabul on its Twitter account on Monday wrote, “An Iranian-flagged plane carrying humanitarian aid including medicine and medical items will fly from Tehran to Kunduz in Afghanistan today to hand over these humanitarian aid to the injured and families of victims of this terrorist attack.”

Earlier, senior Iranian officials including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kunduz province.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the need for punishing perpetrators of this heinous terror attack.

On Friday, an explosion took place at Sayed Abad district of Kunduz city which led to the killing of more than 100 people and injuring 160 others.

MA/FNA14000719000162

News Code 179587
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179587/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News