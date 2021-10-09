All nations duty-bound to fight against US-backed terrorists

Ensuring the security of the Afghan people is the duty of the Afghanistan government while all countries have a duty to fight against Takfiri terrorist groups, Tahan Nazif Spokesman for the Guardian Council said in a tweet on Saturday, in reference to a recent deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz.

The spokesman also said that the killing of Afghan worshipers by the evil ISIL Takfiri terrorists agonized the heart of every freedom-seeking people.

Providing security for Afghan people is the duty of the Afghanistan government while all countries and international communities are responsible for fighting against ISIL Takfiri terrorists, he added.

On Friday, a bomb blast on a Shia mosque in Kunduz province martyred 150 people and injured roughly 200 others.

