Afghan new officials responsible for ensuring security

In a message of condolence, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iran’s Parliament Speaker expressed his deep regret over the terrorist act in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province and emphasized that new officials of Afghanistan are responsible for ensuring security and supporting rights of suffering Afghan people with any religion.

The criminal hand of terrorists was once again stained with the blood of the oppressed worshipers in line with anti-Islamism and Islamophobia, he added.

In such circumstances, the international community is expected to condemn this heinous terrorist act and bring perpetrators to justice and prosecute the material and spiritual supporters of these terrorists, whose nature and identity are known in the region and in international community, he said, adding, “Here, I take this opportunity to offer my deep condolences to the esteemed people of Afghanistan and representatives of this country on martyrdom of a large number of worshipers in the terrorist incident of Shia mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan.”

The new officials of Afghanistan are responsible for ensuring the security and protection of rights of the oppressed and suffering people of Afghanistan, regardless of their religion, and they are expected to deal decisively with the perpetrators of this painful crime and prevent recurrence of such crimes, Ghalibaf stated.

An explosion occurred near Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Friday which killed and wounded many people. Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

