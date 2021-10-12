Tehran to host meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, Russia

In a tweet on Monday night, Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote, "There is considerable diplomatic mobility to understand developments in Afghanistan. Different countries pursue their diplomacy in different mechanisms."

"Afghanistan's future lies in regional cooperation with its neighbors. A meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors' foreign ministers will be held in Tehran soon," he added.

A quadripartite meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan was held on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in the Tajik capital Dushanbe. The meeting welcomed the holding of the next round of Afghanistan's neighbors meeting, which is scheduled to be attended by the foreign ministers of neighboring countries (Iran, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) as well as Russia in Tehran.

During his speech at the meeting, The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide all its facilities to advance the intra-Afghan talks.

