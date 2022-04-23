Khatibzadeh condemns attack on Sunni mosque in Afghanistan

Referring to a series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past days, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his deep concern over the escalation of violence in the neighboring country.

The attack on the Sunni mosque in Kunduz Province, which followed Thursday's attack on the Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, clearly shows the evil goals of the terrorists serving as mercenaries for foreigners, who are seeking to create a civil war in Afghanistan, the spokesman said.

He asked God to bestow his mercy on the martyrs and patience and divine blessings for the bereaved families.

At least 33 Afghan people, including children, were killed and 43 others wounded after an explosion tore through a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, in the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the impoverished country.

