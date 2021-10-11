Army Ground Force cmdr.:

Army made important achievements in drone, chopper fields

Stating that Iran Army Ground Forces are at the apex of its strength and combat readiness, Army Ground Forces Commander said that “we have attained significant achievements in field of helicopters and complicated drone system.

Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks on Saturday in a ceremony in Tehran.

The commander said that Army Ground Force has attained salient achievements in the field of complex Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and helicopter systems.

Eslami:

20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 120 kg

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that 20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 120 kilograms.

"We have exceeded 120 kg and we are ahead of schedule in this matter. Earlier, according to the JCPOA, 20% uranium fuel was supposed to be given to the Tehran reactor, but it was not given," said Eslami in a televised interview on Saturday night.

Garaei wins 4th gold for Iran in Greco-Roman World C'ships

Mohammadreza Geraei collected the fourth gold and final medal for Iran at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei from Iran defeated Russian rival Nazir Abdullaev 5-2 in the final bout of 67kg to grab the fourth gold medal for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Iran offers to help Afghanistan with injured in Kunduz blast

he Iranian health minister has expressed his ministry's readiness to help Afghanistan with treating the injured people in a recent deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz.

In a message of condolence on Sunday, Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Bahram Einollahi expressed his ministry's readiness to provide help and medical services to the people who were injured in a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz recently.

Iran, Russia prepare draft of strategic cooperation document

According to the Director-General of Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran and Moscow are drafting a comprehensive strategic document on long-term cooperation.

The preparation of a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia is underway, Alireza Haghighian, Director General of Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran told Iranian media.

Iran, Brazil discuss expansion of agricultural cooperation

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad met and held talks with the Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran Laudemar Goncalves de Aguiar Neto on the agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian Minister of Agriculture emphasized the development of scientific and technical cooperation between Iran and brazil in the agricultural sector.

Dalkhani wins 3rd gold for Iran in Greco-Roman World C'ships

Meysam Dalkhani won Iran's 3rd gold medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Meysam Dalkhani narrowly beat Georgian opponent Leri Abuladze 5-4 in the final bout of 63kg on Sunday to add a gold medal to Iran's tally at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, underway in Oslo, Norway.

Delkhani's gold medal was the third gold medal bagged by the Iranian Greco-Roman team in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships so far after Mohammad Hadi Saravi and Ali Akbar Yousefi collected the first and second gold medals for Iran in 97 kg and in 130 kg, respectively on Saturday.

‘Aparat’ to take part in American, Dutch film festivals

The Iranian short film ‘Aparat’ by Hassan Najmabadi made it into the 11th Gold Coast International Film Festival in the United States and the 11th Cinekid Festival in the Netherlands.

‘Aparat’ tells the story of six teenage boys who decide to work in the village cages so as to earn the money they need to rent an 8 mm camera from a wanderer.

Mehdi Gholizadeh, Ebrahim Najmabadi, Emad Mohebbi, Abolfazl Najmabadi, Amir Najmabadi, Amir Mohammad Najmabadi, Mohammad Reza Najmabadi, Zari Najmabadi, and Mehdi Rezaei are among the cast members of this short film.

Russia rejects claim Iran is delaying restart of Vienna talks

Russian envoy to the IAEA has rejected a claim by a US journalist that Iran is delaying the resumption of the Vianna talks on the JCPOA revival.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations said that the new government in Iran was just formed less than two months ago at the end of August.

Ulyanov further recalled that it took two months for the Biden administration to get prepared for the Vienna talks.

Iran-South Korea qualifying match to be held in empty stadium

No fans will be allowed into Tehran Azadi Stadium to see the Iran-South Korea qualifying match on October 12 amid the Covid-19 pandemic despite earlier reports that said between 7,000 to 10,000 would be allowed in.

Iran and South Korea national men's football teams will meet in Tehran Azadi Stadium on Tuesday at 5 PM Tehran local time as part of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Iran reports 11,256 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Sunday that 11,256 new cases of Coviod-19 were detected across the country since Saturday.

The Iranian health ministry said that 11,256 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, of which 1,733 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far has reached 5,702,809 people.

In the past 24 hours, 222 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 122,599.

Police seize over 1.5 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced the arrest of three drug traffickers and the seizure of 1,557 kilograms of illicit drugs in the province.

The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify an armed drug-trafficking gang in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs from Khash County into the central parts of the country.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, eight of them have been arrested and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he added.

'Careless Crime' to take part in Doclisboa Intl. FilmFest.

Iranian film 'Careless Crime' directed by Shahram Mokri will take part in the 19th edition of the Doclisboa International Film Festival in Portugal.

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime', in its latest international presence, will be screened at the Doclisboa International Film Festival in Portugal.

The film has won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It has also won the Best Screenplay Award at the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

Mokri's film has been accepted into the 2020 edition of Viennale Film Festival in Austria, too.

AEOI chief:

Safeguard, JCPOA-related cameras fundamentally different

Referring to the cameras installed at Iran's nuclear sites, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Safeguard and JCPOA-related cameras are fundamentally different from each other.

Asked about the difference between the cameras installed at Iran's nuclear sites, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said, "At the definite time, IAEA inspectors review the memory cards of the safeguard cameras in the nuclear sites. then they cut the cards, leaving them aside in a sealed envelope."

In another word, under regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Safeguards Agreement, the agency’s cameras record data at Iran’s nuclear sites just like other sites across the world.

