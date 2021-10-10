Leader calls for punishing Kunduz attack terrorists

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz, saying bloodthirsty perpetrators behind the heinous crime must be punished.

In a message of condolence on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the tragic incident caused a lot of grief and sorrow.

Yousefi makes history by winning 1st gold in 130kg in c'ships

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Akbar Yousefi made history by winning the first gold medal in 130 kg category for Iran in 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Ali Akbar Yousefi from Iran defeated Zurabi Gedekhauri from Russia in 130 kg in 2021 World Wrestling Championships, underway in Norway to make history by winning the first gold medal in this weight category for Iran.

Saravi bags 1st gold for Iran in Greco-Roman World C'ships

Mohammad Hadi Saravi collected the first gold for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi from Iran faced Alex Gergo Szőke is a Hungarian in the final of 97 weight category on Saturday and defeated his European rival 3-1.

This was the first gold for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, while two other Iranian representatives advanced to the final earlier today.

Syria FM to visit Tehran in coming days: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad will visit Tehran over the next few days.

"Relations between Iran and Syria are strategic and Syria is a strategic ally of Iran, and we have shown over the years that we will never leave our allies on their own in difficult times," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday evening after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad alongside him talking to reporters in Damascus.

Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers gain 3 victories in world C'ships

Three Iranian wrestlers won their matches against rivals at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

As the 2021 World Wrestling Championships continue in Oslo, Norway, three Iranian players defeated their opponents in different weight categories on Saturday.

In the 63 kg weight category, Meysam Delkhani defeated a German opponent with a score of 9-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

President Raeisi:

Kunduz terrorist attack carried out with US support

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz, saying the heinous crime was carried out with US support.

President Ebrahim Raeisi has issued a message of condolences over the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people in a recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz.

Raeisi offered his condolences to the people of Afghanistan and to all humanity on the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people of Afghanistan who were worshipping in a holy place when they were attacked.

Iran FM to President Al-Assad:

Iran, Syria continue economic development despite sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed expansion of bilateral relations, regional developments, and international issues in a meeting in Damascus on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday morning after visits to Russia and Lebanon, met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the meeting, the strengthening and deepening of bilateral relations between the two countries were emphasized, according to a readout of the meeting by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

‘Sweet Taste of Darkness’ to vie at Emirati film festival

The Iranian short film "Sweet Taste of Darkness" find its way to the international competition section of the 8th Sharjah International Film Festival for children and youth in the United Arab Emirates.

The short film "Sweet Taste of Darkness”, directed by Mitra Raeesmohammadi, entered the competition section of the 8th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) in the United Arab Emirates.

5mn Razi vaccine ready to be handed over to health ministry

The spokesman for the Tehran-based Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute has said that 5 million doses of Razi Cov Pars are ready to be handed over to the Iranian Health Ministry to help with the vaccination drive.

Dr. Hossein Fallah Mehrabadi, spokesman for the Tehran-based Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute said on Saturday that after issuing the emergency use permit from the health ministry, "we will produce up to 20 million doses this year."

Iranian, Italian MPs mull over boosting environmental coop.

In a meeting between the Iranian parliamentary delegation and head of the Italian Parliament's Committee on Environment, the two sides called for boosting bilateral cooperation in various fields related to the environment.

Iranian parliamentary delegation has traveled to the Italian capital of Rome to attend the Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting.

The delegation met and held talks with the head of the Italian Parliament's Committee on Environment.

'Gabriel' to take part in Tous Courts Short Film Festival

Directed by Youssef Kargar, the Iranian short film "Gabriel" entered Tous Courts Short Film Festival in France.

Directed by Yousef Kargar, ‘Gabriel’ will take part in the competition section of the 30th Tous Courts Short Film Festival in France.

The 30th edition of the festival will be held in France from November 30 to December 4.

Amir-Abdollahian meets with Bashar al-Assad

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus this morning in the third destination of his trip after Russia and Lebanon, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Iranian girl makes history at W Junior Weightlifting C'ships

Iran's 59kg weightlifter won a bronze medal for the Iran team in the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian weightlifter Ghazalleh Hosseini won a bronze medal at the 2021 Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival in Damascus;

Iran will stand by Syria firmly: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Syria is developing and Iran will stand by Damascus again firmly, as did during the war on terror.

Heading a delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus and was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Amir-Abdollahian had left Lebanon for Damascus an hour ago, after visiting Moscow and Beirut and consulting with the officials of these countries.

Iran’s foreign trade doubles in Sept.: IRICA

Spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that foreign trade of the country in the Iranian month of Shahrivar (from August 21 to Sept. 21) doubled as compared to the same period of last year.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sat. and stated that 19,841,000 tons of non-oil goods, were exchanged between the Islamic Republic of Iran and world countries from August 21 to Sept. 21, showing a 135 and 98 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Veteran Iranian actor Ezatollah Mehravaran passes away at 72

The prominent Iranian actor and director Ezatollah Mehravaran passed away last night at the age of 72.

Ezzatollah Mehravaran passed away on Friday night in Atieh Hospital of Tehran after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

He was born in 1949 in Masjed Soleiman, Iran. He started his career with the movie "Wine Seller" by Vali Muhammad, and then he played in movies such as "Glass Agency" by Ibrahim Hatami Kia, "The Changed Man" by Mohammad Reza Honarmand and "Khabam Miad" by Reza Attaran.

