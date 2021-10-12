Yekta Jamali becomes vice-champion in IWF Youth World C'ships

Yekta Jamali from Iran became the vice-champion in the 81 kg category of the (IWF) Youth World Championships by winning two silver and one bronze medal.

As the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships continued on Monday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Iranian girl Yekta Jamali became the vice-champion in the 81 kg category after winning three medals.

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces to visit Pakistan

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri will visit Pakistan on Tuesday at the invitation of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri will pay a visit to Pakistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at the invitation of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to meet with senior Pakistani political, military and security officials.

Over 5.2 million recovered from coronavirus in Iran

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases has hit 5,716,394 in the country, while 5,234,010 have so far recovered from the disease.

The figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday indicate that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 276 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 to 122,868.

Navy Force ready to defend Iran’s maritime border: Cmdr.

Iran’s Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the Navy Force of Iran is ready to respond harshly to any enemies’ threat and defend the maritime borders of the country with all its might and power.

Speaking among staff and personnel of Bushehr Maritime Base on Monday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani pointed to the self-sacrifice of martyrs of Bushehr Maritime Base and said that sacrifice of martyrs of Bushehr Maritime Base is immortal and remains in the all-time history of Islamic Iran.

Iran to dispatch medical aid to Afghanistan’s Kunduz

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul announced sending of some medicines and medical aid to help the injured and families of martyrs of the terrorist attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

Iran FM says he will travel to Baku, Yerevan soon

Stating that focusing on Iran's neighbors is one of the foreign policy priorities of the new administration, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that he will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan at the appropriate time.

"Focusing on neighbors, including the northern neighbors, is one of the foreign policy priorities of the new Iranian government," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with the Russian television channel.

Yemen, Persian Gulf issues part of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks

Stating that Iran and Saudi Arabia have held 4 rounds of talks, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that bilateral and regional issues, especially the Persian Gulf and Yemen were among the most important issues discussed during the talks.

Leader praises Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team for victories

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling national team for gaining second place in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship.

"Congratulations to the country’s Greco-Roman wrestling champions and to their coach who have made all Iranians happy, especially the youth. God willing, you will continue to be successful," said Ayatollah Khamenei in a message issued on the occasion of Iranian wrestlers' victories in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway.

