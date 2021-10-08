Iranian firms ready to build two power plants in Lebanon

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib in Beirut on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated that Iranian firms are ready to build two 1,000-Megawatt power plants in Beirut and south Lebanon in less than 18 months.

US flees Afghanistan in complete disgrace: Gen. Fadavi

Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the United States escaped Afghanistan in complete disgrace.

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps reiterated that the United States was defeated in Afghanistan and fled the country in the worst possible way.

Foreigners cause of tension in region: Amir-Abdollahian

Evaluating talks held between Iranian and Saudi Arabian officials ‘positive’, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “We believe that presence of foreign forces in the region is the main cause of problems and tensions.”

Speaking among correspondents after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabi Berri in Beirut on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the people and government of Lebanon wholeheartedly.

Iran will never hesitate to help Lebanon: FM

After arriving at Beirut airport, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the formation of a new government in the country and said that Tehran would never hesitate to help Beirut if requested.

Emphasizing Tehran's continued support for Beirut, he reiterated that the Islamic Republic withhold support and assistance from Lebanon if it requests any assistance.

Outer space, cyberspace must remain peaceful: Iran UN envoy

Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations said that outer space and cyberspace must remain peaceful and share a common human heritage.

Speaking at the Committee of Disarmament and International Security at the 76th UN General Assembly meeting on Thu., Majid Takht-Ravanchi Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations reiterated that outer space and cyberspace must remain peaceful and share a common human heritage.

Iran COVID-19 update: 11,625 new cases

The Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a statement on Thursday that 11,625 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health stated that of total of 11,625 new cases of Coviod-19 detected across the country since yesterday, 1,742 people were admitted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, coronavirus, COVID-19, disease claimed the lives of 233 people in the country in the past 24 hours, the report added.

Leader attends mourning ceremony of Imam Reza (PBUH)

The mourning ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of the Eighth Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (PBUH) was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Thu.

The mourning ceremony was held in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Pres. Raeisi congratulates election of new Japanese PM

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the election of Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister of Japan.

In a congratulatory message on Thu., Iranian President Raeisi felicitated the election of Fumio Kishida as the new Japanese prime minister and expressed hope that strengthening talks and joint efforts of the two countries would strengthen regional and international relations as well as peace and stability in the region as in the past.

ZZ/