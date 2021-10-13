Iran FM:

Iran to act as per other parties behavior in future talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tuesday Iran's action in the future talks will match the actions of other parties to the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a meeting with the visiting President of Swiss National Council Andreas Aebi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Enemy seeks to drag Iran in security challenges: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that engaging the Islamic Republic of Iran in various security cases has been one of the main objectives of enemies in the recent years.

Iran, South Korea draw in World Cup qualifier

The National Iranian Men's Football Team or the Team Melli and the National Men's Football Team of South Korea drew 1-1 in the World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday in Tehran.

Intelligence forces detain 10 spies in south Iran

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the intelligence forces have arrested 10 people who were linked to foreign intelligence services.

EU's Enrique Mora to visit Iran this week: report

Enrique Mora, who represented the EU in the Vienna talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna, will visit Tehran later this week, a media report said on Tuesday.

'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' military drills kicks off

Iran Army and IRGC launched a joint specialized air defense exercise, codenamed 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) on Tuesday in central desert areas of the country.

Iran envoy rejects IRGC Quds Force commander’s visit to Iraq

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi rejected claims raised by some media outlets that Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Ghaani was visiting Iraq concurrent with holding the country's parliamentary elections.

IFFCY holds meeting on role of literary adaptation in films

The meeting o"The Role of Literary Adaptation in Children and Adolescents' Cinemas" was held on the fourth day of the 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY).

Chaired by Dr. Shokouh Hosseini (writer, translator and researcher), the meeting was attended by figures from both cinema and literature, including Houshang Moradi Kermani (author), Farhad Tohidi (screenwriter), Mohammad Rahmanian (writer and director), Fereydoun Amouzadeh Khalili (writer), Hamid Reza Ghotbi (director) and Abbas Jahangirian (writer).

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces arrives in Pakistan

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday at the invitation of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sergei Ryabkov:

Russia does not accept US military presence in Central Asia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has talked of the unacceptability of a US military presence in Central Asia, Russian media have said.

Sergey Ryabkov made the remarks in a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Tuesday, according to TASS.

Iran women finish IWF Youth World C'ships in 3rd place

The Iranian women's weightlifting team finished the (IWF) Youth World Championships in Saudi Arabia in third place after winning 4 medals.

COVID-19 daily hospitalization in Iran drop to below 2000

The number of coronavirus patients who have been admitted to the hospital across Iran over the past 24 hours stood at 1,869, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The new figures released by the Health Ministry indicate that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 5,729,785 following the detection of 13,391 new cases since yesterday.

IFFCY's Video Library source for selling works

The head of the “Video Library” of the 34th edition of IFFCY said the purpose of launching this digital library was to collect films in the form of a special source for easier access to this reference.

Iran, Pakistan discuss bilateral, economic ties

Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, economic cooperation, border trade, and strengthening border cooperation were discussed in a meeting held between the Iranian parliamentary delegation and the Pakistani Interior Minister.

Headed by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, the Iranian parliamentary delegation met and held talks with the Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad on Tuesday.

