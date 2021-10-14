Gen. Bagheri, Pakistan PM call for enhanced security coop.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Bagheri and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting on Wednesday in Islamabad during which they stressed enhanced border security.

According to the Pakistani Prime Minister office, in the meeting, Imran Khan recalled his meeting with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

Khan described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides.

While reports earlier today, particularly by Bloomberg, said that the Republic of Azerbaijan had freed the 2 Iranian drivers that had been detained a few weeks ago by Azeri forces on the transit road in Azeri territories in Karabakh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Republic of Azerbaijan has freed two Iranian inmates to serve the rest of their sentence in their country.

Iran prosecutor general meets with Armenian PM in Yerevan

Iran Prosecutor General told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Iran opposes the presence of terrorists in the Caucasus region, while calling for the expansion of bilateral ties with the northwestern neighbor.

Iran’s Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who is in Yerevan on a three-day trip to hold talks with Armenian officials on judicial cooperation met with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday afternoon, during which he said that Iran attaches great importance to expanding and deepening relations with Armenia.

"We strongly oppose the provocative actions and the deployment of terrorists in the region," the Iranian prosecutor general later said.

Low-altitude targets destroyed in aerial drills

Domestically manufactured air defense systems of 'Joshan' and 'Khatam' were successfully test-fired during the 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' military exercise launched by Iran Army and IRGC.

In the continuation of the main phase of the joint specialized air defense exercise, codenamed 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400), domestically manufactured air defense systems of 'Joshan' and 'Khatam' successfully destroyed low-altitude targets, which were trying to infiltrate the specified region of the exercise.

IRGC, Army defend Iran against most modern powers

IRGC chief commander says that Iran has developed and obtained the most sophisticated and cutting-edge military technology, ensuring people that IRGC and the Army will defend Iran against most modern powers.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of the 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400), a military drill jointly condcuted by the Army and IRGC Air Force in central Iran.

Russia resumes exporting Sputnik V vaccines to Iran

Russia will export 400,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said.

After the follow-up of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, a consignment of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" containing 400,000 doses was delivered to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation and will be sent to Tehran tomorrow, Thursday, the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400 military drill wraps up

The joint air defense military drill entitled “Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400)” ended on Wednesday.

Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh said on Wednesday that the 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400), a military drill jointly condcuted by the Army and IRGC Air Force in central Iran wrapped up on Wednesday successfully.

34th Children, Youth Filmfest natl. section nominees announced

The Director of Iran’s 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth, Alireza Tabesh, announced the list of this national section nominated films.

Iran's Persepolis FC flight to Saudi Arabia canceled

The players and coaches of Iran's Persepolis FC had to head back to their homes from Tehran Mehrabad Airport after their flight to Saudi Arabia was canceled.

The Iranian health ministry said that 12,298 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, of which 1,699 people were admitted to the hospital.

IRGC Aerospace fully providing Iran’s airspace security

Deputy Coordinator of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace said that IRGC Aerospace Force is providing the airspace security of the country in the best form possible.

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) on Wed., Brigadier General Fereydoun Mohammadi Saghaei said that Army and IRGC have established very good cooperation and interaction to fulfill their mission in line with defending country's airspaces against external threats.

Iran Prosecutor-General travels to Armenia for judicial coop.

Heading a judiciary delegation, Iran’s Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri traveled to Yerevan on Tuesday to hold talks with Armenian officials on judicial cooperation.

Upon his arrival in Yerevan, he pointed to the friendly and good neighborly relation of the two countries, saying that the general policy of Iran is to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, and Armenia has always been a good neighbor for Iran.

‘A Hero’ leads Asia Pacific Screen Awards nominations

Iranian film 'A Hero' by Asghar Farhadi along with a Japanese film was nominated for 7 awards at Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” and Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” two films that debuted in Cannes, emerge as the strong favorites for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards after nominations were announced on Wednesday, Variety reported.

Iran’s humanitarian aid arrives in Afghanistan's Kunduz

A plane carrying a large shipment of humanitarian aid from Islamic Republic of Iran, including medical, pharmaceutical and food items, along with an expert medical team of the country arrived in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

It should be noted that this is the six shipments of humanitarian aid of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent to neighboring Afghanistan.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri meets Pakistan Army Chief

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri met and held talks with Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri who arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, met with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, defense relations, and regional issues, including Afghanistan.

