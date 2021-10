Following a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that terrorist acts are condemned in any form and by any party.

He extended his sympathy to the families of the victims of this tragic event and also wished speedy recovery for the people who were injured in this incident.

A bomb blast near a Shia mosque in Kunduz province has killed at least 50 people and injured more than 90 others.

