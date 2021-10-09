Kunduz terrorist attack carried out with US support

President Ebrahim Raeisi has issued a message of condolences over the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people in a recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz.

Raeisi offered his condolences to the people of Afghanistan and to all humanity on the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people of Afghanistan who were worshipping in a holy place when they were attacked.

The Iranian president added, "This crime which was committed with the aim of sowing division among Muslims was committed by those whose anti-human and anti-religious nature is clear to everyone."

He further said blamed the United States for backing the takfiri terrorist groups, saying, "The United States has facilitated the expansion of the activities of ISIL criminals in Afghanistan and prevented up-rooting them."

Raeisi also expressed concern over the continuation of terrorist actions and the combination of "religious sedition" with "ethnic sedition", saying that creating division and sedition is part of the new US security plot for Afghanistan.

The president further called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as a way of thwarting the plots for Afghanistan, underlining that Iran's support for Afghan brothers and sisters.

