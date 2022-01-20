  1. Politics
Jan 20, 2022, 8:42 PM

Khatibzadeh condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Lahore

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Condemning the terrorist attack in Pakistan's Lahore, a senior Iranian diplomat stressed that such terrorist moves once again remind the need to fight terrorist groups in order to establish peace and tranquility in the region.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore that killed and injured Pakistani citizens.

, Khatibzadeh said, expressing sympathy with the victims of this terrorist attack.

"The horrific news of the explosion at "Anar Kali" shopping center in Lahore has saddened me. While condemning this heinous terrorist act, I extend condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist act,& pray to Allah Almighty for fast recovery of d injured", Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad also tweeted.

 At least three people were killed and 25 injured Thursday after a bomb blast rocked a busy shopping market of Pakistan's Lahore, police said.

Rana Arif, spokesman for Lahore police said,"Initial investigations show that it was a time-controlled device on a motorbike which was the cause of the blast," 

The blast that shattered windows of nearby shops and buildings took place at the Paan Mandi in Lahore's famous Anarkali market, where Indian commodities are sold.

