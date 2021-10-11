Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Yemen, Persian Gulf issues part of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks

Answering a question about Iran-Saudi Arabia talks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Khatibzadeh said, "Baghdad has been a good host to date, and there is no need to change the location of the talks as long as possible. The two countries are discussing more serious issues."

"Iran has always pursued its policy and believes that talks between regional actors and Iran and Saudi Arabia can be one of the pillars of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region," he added.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia have held four rounds of talks in Baghdad and bilateral and regional issues, especially the Persian Gulf and Yemen were among the most important issues discussed during the talks," the Iranian diplomat noted. "The fate of Yemen will be determined by the Yemeni people and their will. What Saudi Arabia has to do is stop the war and the cruel siege and the conditions that have led to human tragedy."

He also expressed hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia relations will contribute to the peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region.

Iran, Azerbaijan should not allow third parties to affect relations

The FM spokesman also spoke about the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying that the two countries have always pursued a logical procedure in their relations.

"It is unnatural to disrupt relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Iran has told its concerns to the Azeri side, and they have also said they will address those concerns. We told the Azerbaijani side that some of Iran's concerns should be resolved," he added.

"We have never closed our airspace to Azerbaijan. The land route is also open between the two countries and the two sides should not allow third parties to affect relations," Khatibzadeh underlined.

Vienna talks to be held and followed up through Foreign Ministry

Speaking about the Vienna talks and the negotiating team, the spokesperson said, "The Vienna talks will be held and followed up through the Foreign Ministry. There won't be any negotiations on new text or agreement.

Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kunduz

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan. We believe that the Taliban have a responsibility to maintain security. Iran has said many times that we must have an Afghanistan free of violence and terrorism. The noble people of Afghanistan are tired of terrorism and killing," said Khatibzadeh.

He also called Afghanistan a constructive actor in international relations.

