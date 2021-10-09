  1. Politics
Leader calls for punishing Kunduz attack terrorists

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz, saying bloodthirsty perpetrators behind the heinous crime must be punished.

In a message of condolence on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the tragic incident caused a lot of grief and sorrow.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on officials in the neighboring and brotherly country of Afghanistan to bring bloodthirsty perpetrators behind the heinous crime to justice and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. 

The Leader further asked God Almighty for mercy and blessing to the martyrs of the incident and immediate recovery for the injured, and patience and peace for their families and the survivors.

