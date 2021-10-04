Mujahid says all ISIL elements killed in last night's op.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group's special forces killed all ISIL elements in an operation last night in northern Kabul, Al-Jazeera reported.

Simultaneously, Ofoq News Agency quoted a Taliban official as saying that ISIL terrorists had moved into a house in the Khair Khaneh area of Kabul.

According to the official, the operation ended with the killing of all ISIL elements.

Further details of the operation have not been released. Local residents also reported an explosion.

The news came as Afghan media reported yesterday evening that there had been a severe explosion and shooting in the Kariz area, north of the capital.

Shortly before, the Taliban reported an explosion near a mosque in Kabul that killed several civilians. The explosion rocked "Eidgah" Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the blast, saying, "Civilians were targeted in the blast and the victims were civilians."

The explosion took place during the funeral ceremony of the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who is now appointed as the deputy minister of information and culture.

