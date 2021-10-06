  1. Politics
Oct 6, 2021, 12:35 PM

3 Taliban members wounded in roadside bomb blast in Nangarhar

3 Taliban members wounded in roadside bomb blast in Nangarhar

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Afghan media quoted Taliban officials as saying that an explosion in Nangarhar province and an armed attack in Laghman province wounded Taliban members and Afghan civilians.

This explosion happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Qala-e-Akhund in Kameh District in Nangarhar province.

Medical officials in Nangarhar also reported that four people have been taken to hospital as a result of the explosion of a roadside bomb but did not mention the identity of the injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two incidents, but ISIL is active in Nangarhar province who previously claimed responsibility for several attacks against the Taliban.

MA/5321019

News Code 179415
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179415/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News