3 Taliban members wounded in roadside bomb blast in Nangarhar

This explosion happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Qala-e-Akhund in Kameh District in Nangarhar province.

Medical officials in Nangarhar also reported that four people have been taken to hospital as a result of the explosion of a roadside bomb but did not mention the identity of the injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two incidents, but ISIL is active in Nangarhar province who previously claimed responsibility for several attacks against the Taliban.

