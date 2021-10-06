Iran's covid-19 detected cases on the decrease

The Iranian health ministry said that 10,497 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far has reached 5,662,458 people.

In the past 24 hours, 216 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 121,779.

So far, 5,153,048 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, 5,598 patients with Covid-19 are treated in the intensive care unit of hospitals.

So far, 32,829,944 Covid-19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country.

The statement also noted that currently, 16 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 198 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 176 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 58 cities are blue-coded as safe.

