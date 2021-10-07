Iran COVID-19 update: 11,625 new cases

The Ministry of Health stated that of total 11,625 new cases of Coviod-19 detected across the country since yesterday, 1,742 people were admitted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, coronavirus, COVID-19, disease claimed lives of 233 people in the country in the past 24 hours, the report added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far reached 5,674,083 people.

In the past 24 hours, 233 COVID-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 122,012.

So far, 5,169,999 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The report added that 5,549 patients suffering from COVID-19 disease are being looked after in the intensive care unit of hospitals.

So far, 32,936,656 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country.

The statement also noted that currently, 16 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 198 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 176 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 58 cities are blue-coded as safe.

