COVID-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to below 200

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – The daily death toll from the coronavirus in Iran was down to 185 on Friday as the accelerated pace of public vaccination has raised hopes for the normalization of everyday life in the country.

The Iranian Health Ministry put the total death toll from COVID-19 in the country at 122,197 on Friday, saying the disease has taken the lives of 185 patients over the past 24 hours.

Some 9,897 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, with 1,424 of them hospitalized, the ministry added.

More than 5,186,000 individuals have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 5,683,980 ones who have contracted the disease.

Some 5,451 victims of COVID-19 are in severe condition and are being treated in intensive care facilities, it said.

The Ministry also said that more than 43.95 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 18.23 million have received the second dosage.

