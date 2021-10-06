Iran serious about own, region's security: Amir-Abdollahian

"The region can not tolerate new excessive demands. Iran expects other countries to respond positively to its neighborliness policy. We will not accept the geopolitical change of the region in the Caucasus. We are still worried about the presence of Zionists and terrorists. We are concerned about the provocative actions of the Zionist regime. Iran is serious about its and the region's security," said Amir-Abdollahian in his press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Our message to all our neighbors is a message of increasing and growing cooperation in the interests of the nations of the region," he added.

Referring to Lavrov's remarks about holding maneuvers in the Caucasus region, "Mr. Lavrov pointed to the military maneuvers in the Caucasus region. 6 maneuvers were carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries. Iran held only one maneuver in the past few days, which was announced to the countries through diplomatic channels. This maneuver was carried out inside Iran by the Iranian Armed Forces and its message was peace, friendship and security in the region."

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the Vienna talks, saying, "During my meeting with Mr. Lavrov, I emphasized that we will resume the talks soon after the conclusion. Iran is interested in dialogue and negotiation, but a negotiation that guarantees the rights of the Iranian people and forces all parties to return to their commitments."

"Our reviews on the Vienna talks are being finalized and we will announce the start time of the negotiations after the conclusion," he added.

Speaking about Iran-Saudi Arabia talks, The Iranian FM said, "A new round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia was held, and we presented constructive ideas and suggestions in our last meeting, and we announced Iran's readiness to return the relations between the two countries to normal but it depends on the decision of the Saudi side when it wants to do so."

"I hope that in the near future we will reach a point where we will not see misunderstandings and tensions in the region," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that in the not-too-distant future, the presidents of Iran and Russia will meet in the capital of one of the two countries. "We consider Russia a strategic partner for Iran and we hope that the growing cooperation between the two countries will reach its best in the near future."

